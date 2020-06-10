Bland
Funeral service for Raymond Bland will be held today at 6:00pm in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Boles
Funeral service for JW Boles will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.
Cavazos Jr.
Funeral service for Daniel Cavazos Jr., will be held today at 11:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.