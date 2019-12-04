A son of a Massachusetts dairy farmer and orchardist, Floyd Kenneth Olanyk, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Olanyk and Marjorie Morganthal Olanyk; and brother, Charles Olanyk.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Sherry Jo Brandl Olanyk; son, Shawn, wife, Jennifer, and granddaughter, Ava Grace, of Spring, TX; his brothers, Thomas V. Olanyk and Eugene Olanyk and sisters, Nancy Pierce Mooney and Joyce Zraunig.
Ken was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Frontier Regional High School, South Deerfield, Massachusetts, class of 1963. He became a Registered Radiologic Technologist, from the Franklin County Hospital, School of Radiologic Technology, Greenfield, Massachusetts in 1965. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Western New England University, class of 1976.
Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 achieving the rank of specialist E-5. He taught at the Army's X-ray School, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas from 1966-1967. He also served at the 8th Field Hospital, Nha Trang, Vietnam in 1968.
Ken was Area Director, Midwest Franchise and Licensee Operations, at Interim Healthcare, Inc.; Regional Manager, Upjohn Healthcare Services, Inc.; and Assistant Administrator, Beaumont/Port Arthur Home Health Services. In the late 1980’s, Ken and Richard Platz were scoutmasters of Troop 1283 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Houston.
After retirement, Ken loved fishing, boating, achieving his U.S. Coast Guard 100-ton Captain’s license, and traveling. Ken and Sherry traveled to Panama Canal, Alaska, Cuba, Israel, Vietnam, the Caribbean, and Europe several times. He also was a member of the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team. For many years, Ken and Sherry participated in the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Christmas Boat Parade. One year winning the League City’s Mayor’s First Place Trophy. He loved decorating his boat.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend the Adoration of the Rosary at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E Main St., League City on Thursday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass services will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St., League City, TX. Pallbearers will be James Woodall, Ernest Collins, Lyman Brown, Murray Lantz, Raouf Farid, and Ed Smith. Interment will be Saturday, December 7, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Yoakum, TX.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Ken’s name to the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team, 1353 FM 646 Road West, Dickinson, TX or Wounded Warrior Project, 2200 Space Park Dr., Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058.
