Iris Elaine Williams
WEBSTER—Iris Elaine Williams passed away on September 5, 2018 in Webster, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Dr. Robert Louis Jeffries
JACKSONVILLE—The Rev. Dr. Robert L. Jeffries, 82, former pastor of Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, received his call into eternal rest on September 3, 2018, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Local arrangements are being handle by Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
