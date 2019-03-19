GALVESTON—Helen Burditt, 97, passed away March 4, 2019, in Hermann Memorial in Pearland, TX.
There will be a funeral mass to celebrate her life on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a visitation at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st with Father Jude celebrant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
