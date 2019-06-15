TEXAS CITY—Kenneth W. Lavallies, 58, departed this life on June 9, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center.
Kenneth was born January 2, 1961, to Linton and Mary L. Jackson Lavallies. He attended school in Houston and also Waltrip High School. He worked at Memorial Hermann Hospital and was an awesome Chef, creating some amazing dishes.
Kenneth’s family invites those who would join them as they celebrate his life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6) with Pastor William L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish memories, his faithful and devoted wife, Cheryl Lavallies; daughters, Kendra and Molissa Lavallies; step son, Aaron Jones; mother-in-law, Martha Jones; brother-in-law, Norman Jones (Chandra); his siblings, Carolyn Stephens, Mike (Janet), Zachary (Janet) and Hope Lavallies; his great aunt, Louise O’Quinn; his uncles, Robert (Bernice), Rozell, Jr., Lowell (Shirley) and Willie Jackson; his aunts, Barbra Ann and Margaret Jackson; a godmother; two god brothers; a god sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friends.
See full obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
