Victor Vicente Flores, III age 68 of Galveston died Friday October 23, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Victor was born October 13, 1952 in Galveston to Victor Vicente Flores, Jr. and Delfina Lopez Flores. He was an auto mechanic by trade and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a loving father and grandfather. Rest with the angels until we meet again.
Victor is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Vickie Castaneda, Michael Flores, Henry Flores and Richard Flores. Survivors include his wife Hermelinda Gutierrez; son Jorge Flores and wife Mirna; daughter Veronica Flores; grandchildren Adrian V. Flores and Vanessa Flores; brothers Victor Flores, Jr. and Benny Flores, sisters Rose Court, Eva Ortiz, Mona Lozano, Maria Gutierrez, Margie Huggins and Vera Flores.
Pallbearers are Henry Castaneda, Angel Jr. Lozano, Chris Chavarria, Kevin Chavarria, Armando Escamilla and Jacinto Ortiz.
The family would like to thank UTMB ICU nurses and Davita Island Dialysis. Also a very special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Stupka at UTMB Family Medicine.
