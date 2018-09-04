Dollie Mae Patterson, 89, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 in La Marque, TX. She was born to James and Edna Smith in Mineola, TX. Dollie was a longtime member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Texas City.
Dollie is preceded in death by her parents and husband Virgil Patterson. She is survived by her daughter Diane Tieman and husband David; son Stephen Patterson and wife Lana; sister Vengie Patterson; four grandchildren: Shannon Sweeney and wife Crystal, Clay Patterson and wife Jerilynn, Adam Patterson and wife Stephenie, and Jana Fowler; and eight great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with Pastor Ronnie Mills officiating.
We would like to thank all the nurses and aids at Bayou Pines for the loving and taken care of Mom, also for Traditions Hospice for taking good care of her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.