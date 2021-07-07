Shirley Clowers

GALVESTON — Shirley "ShuShu" Clowers age 84 of Galveston passed away Sunday June 6, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Memorial services are 10:00am Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Grace Episcopal Church.
Shu was born November 7, 1936 in Wimbledon, Surrey, England to Charles Francis and Violet Hancock Francis. A preemie at birth she weighed only 2.5 pounds. Her grandmother raised her in a drawer of a chest kept by the fireplace while feeding her sweet milk to keep her going.
At the age of 18 she began her nurse training at Guy's Hospital in London where she received her RN in four years, doing 6 months in Mid-wife training and 6 moths in the operating room.
She married Dr. Martin Schroder in 1959 and had four children, Adrian, Nicole, Julian and Benjamin,. suffering the loss of Julian in 1994. She has four granddaughters Jennifer, Charlotte, Ella and Roby; one grandson Zac; one great grandson Jackson and one great granddaughter Evelyn.
Shu's personal and professional life took her around the world. She married Stanley Clowers in Egypt in 1986, losing him in 2018. They are now happily reunited in heaven together.
Shu has been a resident of Galveston since 1996, a member of Grace Episcopal Church. There she served on the Vestry, ECW, Daughters of the King and the Altar Guild Director since 2008. Galveston has been her home for the last 25 years and Grace Church became her family and closest friends.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.