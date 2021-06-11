MANVEL — Terry Lynn Thacker, passed away in Friendswood, Texas, surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Terry was born in Angleton, Texas on April 20, 1957 and was a resident of Manvel, Texas, formerly from Texas City, Texas. Terry was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Oliphant, Sr.
Terry is survived by her significant other, Bob Chaboudy; Her Son, David Kyle Thacker and wife Meghan; grandchildren, Liam Thacker and Reghan Thacker. Mother, Sherlene Cram; her husband, Bobby Cram; brother, Gordon Oliphant, Jr., wife Regina; their children Abigail and Ryan; Nephew Travis Oliphant and family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM. to 11:00 A.M. at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Scott Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family. 1421 E. Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281)585-1000.
