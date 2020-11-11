LA PORTE — Charles Michael Millstid, 73, of La Porte, TX, passed away November 9, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. Charles was born November 14, 1946, to Lily Marie and Murl Rogers Millstid. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Viet Nam War. He retired as the owner of TAM Services in Deer Park, TX. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory of his wife of 23 years Tammy Jo VanHorne; daughters, Tracey Parson and husband Jim, Cara Boudreaux, and Barbie Smith and husband Clay; sisters Carol Wheeler, Debbie Kalischko and husband Danny, and Marsha Millstid; brother Roger Millstid; grandchildren Kristen (Justin) Stewart, Lauren Parson, Deven Lee, Erin Smith, Nathanael Smith, Joe Boudreaux, Alexandria Boudreaux and husband Juan Ramirez, and Elana Boudreaux; great-grandchildren Dane Stewart, Jude Stewart, Addison Lee, Wyatt Lee, and Christian Ramirez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020, with funeral services 10:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, League City, TX. Interment services will follow at 2:00 PM, Creek Cemetery, Lovelady, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.