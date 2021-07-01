GALVESTON — Ms. Nancy Lee Woods, 82, passed away Saturday June 19, 2021. Ms. Woods was born June 25, 1938 in Galveston.
A memorial service will be held for Ms. Woods on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic in Galveston.
