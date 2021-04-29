Jean Ellen Straatmeyer

CRYSTAL BEACH — Jean Ellen (Plucker) Straatmeyer, 82, of Crystal Beach, TX, passed away on April 23, 2021 of heart failure. She was born on the family farm near Lennox, South Dakota, and graduated from Lennox High School. She married H. Gene Straatmeyer, also of Lennox, in June of 1957. She went on to receive her B.S. in Sociology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1977.
She was a fantastic preacher's wife. She always sang in choirs. She believed in Social Justice. She loved camping, riding bikes and walking on the beach. She never lived without a dog she adored---except one.
She is survived by eldest daughter, Cynthia Karns, son-in-law Curtis, of Anchorage, AK; her son, Michael Straatmeyer, of Crystal Beach, TX; her sister, Dorothy Plucker (95), of Sioux Falls, SD; and her brother Robert Plucker (93), of Haines, AK. She had 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra McCubbin and her husband Henry Gene Straatmeyer.
A Funeral service will be held May 1st at 11am at First Presbyterian Church Galveston with a reception outside afterwards. Jean would love for you to donate to Seedling Galveston, (https://seedinggalveston.com or mail a check to: Seeding Galveston, 2424 Ave L, Galveston, TX, 77550) farmers growing healthy food in Galveston.
