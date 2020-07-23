The Life of Kenneth Wayne Moore
Kenneth Wayne Moore, Jr. our beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and O.G. was born on October 1, 1985 in Temple, Texas to Kenneth Wayne Moore, Sr. and Tonya Lynette Williams Moore. At an early age, Kenneth accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal Savior while he attended Calvary Baptist Church. After his family relocated to Dickinson, Texas, Kenneth continued to receive spiritual guidance from Pastor William Henry King, III at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Kenneth Moore Jr. attended McAdams Jr. High School, and Dickinson High School where he was a phenomenal athlete and was an exceptional football player. He later received his G.E.D Certificate, along with special training in Painting, Decorating, Carpentry, and Wood Working from Windham School District. He left an indelible influence among his peers where he was constantly motivating others with his expressive charm and charisma.
Kenneth’s greatest asset was his loyalty, love, and commitment to us all. Kenneth’s transition from his youth into adulthood left him with a phenomenal personality that was larger than life which he shared with us all.
On Thursday July 16, 2020 Kenneth was embraced by his Lord and Savior from here to eternity, now and forever perfectly healed. For God has given us so much throughout the memorable life of Kenneth aka Bubba, aka K-Moe.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his fiancé April Daniels, grandfather Lloyd Alton Moore, Step-grandmother Beverly Rose Williams, Uncle Oscar Rose Jr. and Aunt Osala Rose-Poole. Kenneth Moore, Jr. was the first Great Grandchild in the Third Generation of Hilliard and Renetta McCullough Sr.
Homegoing service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 starting at 4:00pm at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Dickinson, TX.
