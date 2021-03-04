DICKINSON — Ronald Lee Durst, 77, of Dickinson, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Heartis Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Friendswood. A visitation will be held an hour prior beginning at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Friendswood, Prepare the Way Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.