TEXAS CITY — Jimmie Lin Dimitri, 77, of Texas City passed away April 5, 2022, at Solidago Health and Rehabilitation in Texas City.
Viewing will be held at 5:00 p.m., April 21, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m., April 21, 2022, at Emken-Linton. Burial will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Jimmie was born May 5, 1944, in Beeville, Texas. He worked as a lineman for Texas-New Mexico Power for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Ella Dimitri; in-laws, Bill and Betty Winters; sister Kathy Dimitri; brother Pete Dimitri; grandson Noah Dimitri; and brother-in-law Gordon Gates.
Survivors include his devoted wife of over 50 years, Connie Dimitri; son Dale Dimitri and fiancée Erinn Callahan; daughters Nicole Dimitri, Cheryl Dimitri, Rachael Dimitri, and Robin Agnew; son-in-law Zachary Agnew; brother Teddy Dimitri; sister-in-law Debbie Gates; brother-in-law Mike Winters; grandsons Matthew Dimitri, Jerod Ruschenberg and Kyle Agnew; granddaughters Chloe Dimitri, Nevaeh Verret, Cameron Ruschenberg, Peyton Agnew, Natalie Dimitri and Salone Daniels; and numerous nieces, nephews, and foster children.
Honorary pallbearers are Wesley Hoke, William Michael Winters, Jr., Dean Robertson, Zachary Agnew, Moose Meadows and Dennis Marcum.
