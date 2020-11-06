HITCHCOCK —Mr. John Joseph Dieringer, Sr. passed from this life Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, in League City.
Born December 27, 1933 in Orange Grove, Texas, John had been a resident of Hitchcock since 1943. He married the former Mary Ellen Cannady in May of 1956, beginning a union that would produce 3 children and would last a lifetime. He served faithfully in the U. S. Navy for 2 years and provided for his family as a mail carrier with the Hitchcock Post Office for 37 years. He was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed baseball, fishing, tinkering, mowing the grass, washing his truck and watching the WWE and endless episodes of Gunsmoke. He was also a 50-year member of the Postal Union.
Preceded in death by his parents, a brother and 2 sisters, survivors include his wife of over 64 years, Mary Ellen Dieringer; daughters, Betty Jo Patterson, Beverly Ann Goodman and husband, Billy; son, John Joseph "Joey" Dieringer, Jr. and his wife, Lucy; sister, Joyce Anderson; grandchildren, Jonathan VanWagner, Meredith DuRee, Troy Turner, Christopher Neal, Shane Turner, John Dieringer, III and Lisa Dieringer and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, Pastor William Busch officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Jonathan, Troy, Christopher, Shane, John, III and Lisa. Honorary bearer will be his granddaughter, Meredith.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday.
Those wishing to make memorials may do so to the charity of the giver's choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
