LEAGUE CITY — Barbara Falgout Michaelis Jan 14, 1934 — Jan 8, 2021
The family of Barbara Falgout Michaels would like to announce her passing on January 8th, 2021. Barbara “Bobbi” Michaelis is survived by her three children, Charles “Mike” J. Michaelis IV, Barbara “Brandie” Falgout Michaelis, and Kirk Wilhem Michaelis (beloved daughter in law Tammy H Michaelis); Her grandchildren, Charles J. Michaelis V (Elizabeth), Thomas “TJ” Joseph Gobroski, Mikki Barbara Skinner (Michael), Meagan A. Michaelis, Mallory A. Michaelis, Madeline A. Michaelis; and great-grandchildren, Mila M Skinner, Madsion M. Skinner, and Cole J. Michaelis. Sisters: Joy Falgout Fertitta (Vic), Margo Falgout Hildebrand (Herbert). She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, cousins and friends (lifelong friend Dorothy Raines) that she loved and cherished.
Mrs Michaelis was born in New Orleans, LA but grew up in Galveston. She graduated from Dominican High School and never missed a reunion with her classmates. ‘Mrs. Mac’ was owner of The Original Hill’s Restaurant in Galveston. She was unforgettable and cherished not only by her family and friends, but by many in the community as well. She set an example of strength, faith, loyalty, and most vibrantly — how to find the joy and laughter through it all. She will be deeply missed and never replaced. She is now in her forever home with her beloved husband, Charles “Mickey” J. Michaelis III, brother Tilman “TJ” Falgout, Jr., and parents Mae M Falgout and Tilman J Falgout, Sr.
Rest in peace, we love you and will always miss you.
Per her wishes, her memorial service will be private with her immediate family. Memorials may be sent to The Galveston Humane Society, The Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.