LA MARQUE — Karen L. Sterling, 73, of La Marque passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born in La Marque to Audrey Jo and William L Smith, Jr. in 1948. Karen was an LMHS graduate, Class of 1966. She was unique, funny, and beautiful. Her joys in life were her family and friends, including her classmates of LMHS. She loved to draw and always had a beautiful garden. Karen loved music and traveling with her beloved husband and best friend, Charlie, and their Yorkie fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William L Smith, III, Kenneth W. Smith, and her husband, Charles L. Sterling. She is survived by her children, Staci Delesandri-Monahan (Michael), Trezlyn Delesandri-Campbell (Kenneth), Audra Delesandri-Neumann, John Delesandri, Jr., (Lori), her grandchildren; Ty Borbon (Heather), Isabella Borbon, Brendan Neumann, Gianna Delesandri, Dempsey Delesandri, Courtney Lindsay (Michelle), Mallory Monahan (Dan), Leo Campbell and her great-grandchildren Croix Lindsay and Lucca Lindsay.
Karen loved her family immensely and she will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They feel the world is not as bright without their Mom and Grammy.
A Celebration of Karen & Charlie's Life will be held at First Church of God in Texas City on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00pm. Please see full obituary at www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
