Eugene (Peter) Moore, former resident of Texas City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 70. Peter was born January 27, 1950 to the late George and Roberta Moore.
Eugene was a retired Senior Police Officer with the Houston Police Department. He was a Viet Nam Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Leatha D. Moore; brothers, J.C. and George Moore; sister, Marie Moore; daughters, Verschelle and Eugenia Moore, Erika (Jason) Idlebird; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. His brother, James E. Moore, preceded him in death.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church, 118 West Gray, Houston, TX 77017. A live-stream of the services will be on Mt. Horeb Facebook page. Visitation 9:00 am-11:00 am. Internment – Houston National Cemetery (gate-time Monday, June 8, 2020 @1:30 pm).
Services entrusted to Frazier-Mitchell Funeral Services, 5002 Hershe Street, Houston, TX 77020 (713) 673-3672.
