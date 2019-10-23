LA MARQUE—Gregory Burns, 60, departed this life on October 15, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
Gregory’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lula Mae Burns; daughters, LaTonya Burns and LaTasha Williams (Brandon); son, Malcolm Burns; grandchildren, Misha Johnson, Dominique Hector, Kayla Hector, Amber Williams, and Laura Williams; sister, Ernestine Bryant; special friend Gigg and extended family and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
