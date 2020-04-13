Andrew J. Carr passed from this life Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by those he loved most. Born July 8, 1944 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania,
Andrew moved to Galveston, Texas where he later retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch. He enjoyed the simple things in life such as taking his family out to dinner, spending time with his grandchildren, trips to Coushatta Casino, clipping coupons and getting a deal at the local grocery stores. He enjoyed working on household and yard projects with his loving wife, Carolyn, of 47 years. He had a keen eye for the stock market and could usually be found in one of his favorite Hawaiian or fishing shirts. Andrew will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather that anyone could ask for.
A private family service will be held at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MD Anderson Leukemia Department or donate blood.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Andrew’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
