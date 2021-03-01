SANTA FE — On Saturday, February 27th, 2021 Maria Foster, loving wife and mother of 5 children passed away at the age of 78.
Maria Diaz Foster was born on October 23, 1942, raised in McAllen, Texas. Maria was a devoted loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt and mother to her 4 daughters, son and grandchildren. Maria was the backbone that kept our family together. She will live in our hearts forever
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Elisa Diaz, granddaughter Nicole Nordquist.
Survived by husband, Ernest L Foster, Jr. of Santa Fe, Texas; brother, Manuel Longoria and wife, Maria of Marshall, Texas; sister, Teresa Florez of Long Beach, California; daughters, son and son - in laws, Tina Foster Konrad and husband, John Konrad of Alvin, Texas, Lisa Foster Russell and husband Trey, Sharon Foster Zermeno and husband, Ismael of Houston, Texas, Terry Foster Tschoerner of Alvin, Texas; son, Patrick Foster of the Woodlands; stepdaughter, Lisa McQuillen Collins and husband, Ronnie of Virginia, and forever son-in-law, Kenneth Grove of Alvin, Texas; grandchildren, Thomas Grove, Elizabeth Grove and significant other, Daniel Singletary, Steven Russell, Jacob Russell, Javier Tamayo, Isaiah Zermeno, Dylan Merchant, Skye, Edward and Laken Collins; great granddaughters, Addison Tamayo, Lexie Huerta; numerous nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Manuel Longoria, Jr. officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.