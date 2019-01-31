James Jerome Newsome, better known as “Jerry”, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was born the fifth child of Simpson and Annie Lee Newsome on May 30, 1955.
Jerry was a quiet, laid back king of guy who believed in taking care of his business. “Jerry” was a 1973 graduate of La Marque High School. While there, he played in the band. He was raised in McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church and took part in youth activities there.
“Jerry” is preceded in death by his parents, Simpson and Annie; his sister, Grace Patricia and three brothers, Simpson, Jr., David Donahue and Joe Jean.
“Jerry” is survived by his sister, Hortynse Marie; nieces, Patrice, Danielle and Donna; nephew, David; great-nieces, Alexis and Anya and numerous Newsome and Ferguson cousins. “Jerry” is also survived by an aunt, Tommie Dell Newsome and uncles, Luen Newsome and William Howard, Jr. and numerous friends and acquaintances.
A memorial service for “Jerry” will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.