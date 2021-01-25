HOUSTON — Stephen E. Edrozo, passed away on January 19, 2021 at Methodist Willow Brook Hospital after a valiant struggle against Covid.
Steve was born on June 3, 1958 in Fairbanks, Alaska, before it even became a state. His dad, Eddie, was stationed there as career Army and his mom, Helen, worked as a nurse on the base hospital. As an army brat, Steve got to travel around the in country, even visiting Germany. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1976 where he was active in choir, Jr. Achievement and the Sting Guard. He enrolled at College of the Mainland and worked with their athletic programs department before transferring to the University of Houston. From there, he began his career with Hughes Tool and General Electric where he retired as Supervisor of the 2nd Shift of the Shipping Dept.
He was an active union member in IBEW, serving as a chief union steward for over 15 years. Steve was active in his church, first St. Timothy’s Methodist Church and then later in St. Stephen’s Methodist church, serving on committees, becoming a trustee and singing in the choir. He was involved in youth activities including coaching Little League and Tee-ball. He also played in numerous softball leagues.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother Joe, his niece Laura and his daughter Nancy Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years (and soul mate) Brenda, his brother Larry (Sue), his sister Lisa, his nephews Bobby Edrozo (Rebecca) and Matthew Jaggers (Kristi), his niece Miranda Jaggers, and his grandchildren Melinda Dowell, April Malone and Donna Martin as well as 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., January 27, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Steve will then be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA or any animal rescue of your choice.
