HITCHCOCK — Mr. Herman Hensley, Jr., 61, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021. Mr. Hensley was born July 23, 1960, in Galveston. A funeral service for Mr. Hensley will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.