Mrs. Germana Lopez of Galveston, TX passed away October 31, 2018 at Methodist Hospital Willowbrook in Houston, TX surrounded by her loving family.
She and her husband, Genaro C. Lopez, Sr. raised their family in Galveston, TX. In later years she moved to Houston, TX to live with her loving and devoted son and caregiver Genaro, Jr.
Mrs. Lopez is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Rosa Sendejas; and son, Mario Lopez.
She is survived by her children, Alma (Raul) Salazar, Genaro Lopez, Jr. (Julio Hernandez) and David (Mary) Lopez; grandchildren, great grandchildren; siblings, Petra Lopez, Horacio Arce and Richard Arce; other relatives and friends.
The public visitation will be Monday, November 5, 2018 at 5 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. both services are at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591.
The Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10 a.m. Father Chacko will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
