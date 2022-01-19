SANTA FE — Williemae Maniscalco, 97, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away January 18, 2022, in her home of almost 70 years.
Born January 9, 1925, in West, Texas, her family moved to Galveston in 1927, then to Alta Loma in 1933. A graduate of Santa Fe High School, she married Johnny J. Maniscalco at St. Elizabeth's Church in Alta Loma on June 7, 1942.
She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and since 1996 an active member of the Lay Carmelite Order of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
She is survived by her children, Sarah and Robert Patterson, RoseMary Maniscalco and husband, Howard Stoneking, Vincent and Debra Maniscalco, Rebecca and Bobby Wright; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucy Ozarchuk, Bertha Pistone, Dorthy Filer and Cleo Filer.
Williemae is preceded in death by Johnny J. Maniscalco, her husband of 60 years; her parents, Teresa (Barak) and Theodore H. Filer; two sisters, Juanita Quinn and Teresa Lacina; six Filer brothers, Ted Jr., Joe, Alvy Lee, Melvin, Robert, James.
A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock with celebrants Reverend David Harris and Reverend Dominic Pistone, Jr. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery. Prior to the service a recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and visitation will be from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Patterson, Kevin Patterson, Neal LaCroix, Jason Wright, great-grandsons, Marcus Paul and Colin Paul. Honorary bearers are Earl Hingle and Blackie Heileman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in the form of donations to the Knights of Columbus Council, #10393, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
