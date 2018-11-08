September 15, 1945 – October 7th, 2018
Mary Louise McClain, 73, of Texas City, Texas, a loving Mother, Meme and sister passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on October 7th.
She was born September 15, 1945 in Eddyville, Illinois to Earl and Kathryn Nicholson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob McClain, her parents Earl and Kathryn Nicholson, brothers George Earl and Jim Nicholson.
She is survived by son Brian Anglin (Daphne) and daughter Sherry Buzzard. Sister Terri Young, (Jerry). She was Meme to Beth Gillespie (Jeff), Amanda Johannesen (AJ), Brianna Gray (Sean), Ashley Polivka, Lindsay Anglin, Erin Anglin, Susan Adkinson (David). She was a great-Meme to Bryce and Chailyn Gillespie, Trinton and Laylah Garcia, Logan and Ashton Polivka, Braeden & Bryeanne Johannesen, Brayln & Brooklyn Adkinson, Elliot Williams and Wyatt Gray. Her beloved dog, Bella. Long time friends, Judy Webb, Goreville, Illinois, Louise Schultz, Watonga, Oklahoma and Carolyn (Dennis) Spraker, Bacliff, Texas. Dian Mata, friend and neighbor. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank A J Garret with Amada Senior Care, Ron and Jennifer with Bay Area House Calls and Essential Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Cemetery, Saturday, November 10th at 1:00 p.m. with Carl Strickland officiating. Flowers can be sent to Grace Memorial Cemetery, the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation or the charity of your choice.
