The family of Cynthia Gail Grant invites you to join them as they celebrate her life. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She gained her wings on June 25, 2019, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jerry Vallair; and brother, Michael Vallair.
She leaves behind to cherish memories her husband, Greer; four children, Ashley, Leon, Nicole, and Shamika; four sisters, two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews other relative and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.