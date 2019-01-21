Martin E. Allison, 83, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. He was born January 8, 1936 in Amarillo, Texas.
Martin was a veteran serving in the United States Navy. He was a resident of Galveston County for over 54 years and a member of the IBEW for 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 35 years, Johanna Allison.
Martin is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Marty and Tracy Allison; five grandchildren: Megan Leigh Bryce and husband Blake, Candace Richardson, Justin Clay Allison and Taylor, Pace Richardson and Nathan Allison and one great-grandchild Evan Bryce.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
