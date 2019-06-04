Robert Perez, 71, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
He was born in Mercedes, Texas to Celedonio and Maria Perez. Robert graduated from Texas City High School. He was a United States Navy veteran and served in Vietnam, the Gulf of Tonkin, aboard the USS Long Beach CGN-9. He retired from Marathon Oil. He was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City and enjoyed taking part in the Eucharistic Adoration until he was no longer able.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Celedonio and Maria Perez; and his brother, David Perez. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gloria Franco-Perez; daughter, Ami Perez; son, Robert “Robbie” Perez (Crystal Watkins); grandchildren, Abby Ransom, Robert “Alex” Perez, Ariana Ivy, Aiden Perez, Drestin Ivy, Megan Watkins; great-grandchildren, Iyana Romero, Isabella Romero, Ryan Del Bosque.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to G. Dronavalli, M.D., A. Parulekar M.D., C. Kau M.D., Gay Sevilla RN, Karen Christos RN, and the entire Lung Transplant team of St. Lukes Hospital in Houston, Texas.
