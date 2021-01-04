TEXAS CITY —
Omar Curiel, 66, of Mercedes, Texas passed on December 31, 2020 after a valiant battle with prostate and bone cancer. Omar was born on February 22, 1954.
Omar was a man of many moods and still loved by everyone! He worked for many years for Knox Inc, and even after retirement, he continued to work countless jobs helping friends and family.
He is preceded in death by parents, Raul and Alejandra Curiel; sister, Dora Curiel Gonzalez; nephew, Marcos Curiel, and grandson, Samuel Hernandez.
Omar is survived by daughters, Linda Marie and Lisa; grandchildren, Amanda, Celeste, Bradley, Kassandra, and Elissa; siblings, Raul Jr, Irma, Tomas, Henry, and daughter-in-law, Janie, and countless other family members and friends.
The family will receive guests for a 3-4:00 p.m., Celebration of Life Visitation followed by a 4pm Vigil Service on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway 77590, 409-986-9900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.