Jud McCann of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on August 27, 2020, at the age of 77.
Jud was born October 21, 1942 to Art and Doris McCann in Charleston, West Virginia.
He and his family moved to Texas when he was young and he attended Hitchcock High School where he played football and basketball. Soon after high school, he met the love of his life, his next-door neighbor, Dianna and they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage together. Jud and Dianna moved to Texas City where he worked in several positions for Amoco/BP and where they raised their two sons, Judson and Garth.
Jud had a passion for fishing, hunting, coaching baseball, jazz music, watching sports, and visiting with friends. He loved spending time with his family and especially his three grandchildren and watching them play sports. He enjoyed researching everything and was always eager to share his facts with his family.
Jud is survived by his wife, Dianna McCann; son Judson (Lisa) McCann; son Garth (Melissa) McCann; beloved grandchildren, Jaron McCann, Ashlyn Taylor (Grayson) and Ryder McCann and his brother Mike McCann. He was preceded in death by his parents Art and Doris McCann and Grandparents Arthur McCann Sr. and Alice McCann and Alex Edward and Helmi Aalto.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a future date at Forest Park East Cemetery in League City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org/
