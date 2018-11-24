Carol Ann Baehr, 71, passed peacefully from this life at her home in Texas City, TX, on Monday, November 19, 2018, after bravely enduring a long battle with cancer. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine and Louis J. Cram, Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth Baehr; son Kevin and wife Angela; daughters Sabrina Ricaldi and husband Nicolas, and Samantha Robertson and husband Joshua; brothers Louis J. Cram, Jr. and wife Sheila, Thomas Cram and wife Vickey; grandchildren: Alora, Brianna, Zachary, Benjamin, and Zoey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00pm, with a rosary and vigil following at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund: 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org.
