Phyllis Morales, 86, of Texas City, TX, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 after contracting COVID-19.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lonnie Burrell Blackmon and Vina McCurley Blackmon, her sisters Chris Cabra and Evelyn Hinson, and her loving husband, Harold Joseph.
She is survived by brother Lonnie “Buck” and wife Judy, brother James and wife Rhonda, brother Dale and wife Sherry, daughter Cheryl Lasneske and husband Pete, son Mike and wife Cristan, daughter Karen, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Phyllis worked at Texas City National Bank, Guaranty Federal, and the Diet Center but spent most of her adult life as a homemaker.
Pallbearers are Pete Lasneske, Mike Morales, Craig Loterbauer, Will Hurst, Ryan Comfort, and Chad Morales.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association via www.alz.org.
