Daniel Kenneth Clark
Daniel Kenneth Clark, 95, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Mary “Kay” Spencer
Mary “Kay” Spencer, 66, of Arcadia, Texas passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
