Theresa Kerry Primm passed away January 18, 2022, in her residence in Dickinson, Texas surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 27, 1937, in Derry, Louisiana to Thad and Melissa (Vallery) Kerry. She was the youngest girl of nine children. She was proud member of the Apalachee Indian Talimali Tribe.
Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Primm, granddaughter “Little Theresa” Primm and siblings, Rath Kerry, Scotty Kerry, Shelby Kerry, Pat Kerry, and Ruth Rachal.
She is survived by siblings, Vallerie Hansen and husband Roy, Bobby Kerry and wife Neela and Kenneth Sherman Kerry. Also, by her children, Debbie Liggio and husband Mike, Lenore Troquille and husband Dewayne, Ralph “Dennis” Primm, Sam “Jeff” Primm and wife Cheryl, and Theresa Denise Primm. Theresa was lovingly known as Momo to her grandchildren, Jenni Beck and husband Frank, Chrissy Liggio, Brian Troquille and wife Sharon, Robert Simmons and wife Gwen, Sabrina Liles and husband Sheldon, Matthew Troquille and wife Shylie and Emmitt Primm. She also doted on her great-grandchildren, Zane, Jillian, Cameron, Lily, Wyatt, Oliver, Jameson, Jaxon and Logan. Her devotion also included her many nieces, nephews and their families.
Theresa grew up in Derry on the edge of the Kisatchie forest competing with her brothers at an early age. She was a tomboy through and through. That is how she developed her extremely independent nature. Even as her body made life difficult for her, she was known to say often “I can do it myself!”
She operated a fried chicken restaurant with Sam for many years and was the business mind that kept it thriving. She also spent many years babysitting her grandchildren along with many others that she considered her kids, also; all of whom know her as “Momo”. She loved her kids and continued to show her devotion to her great-grandchildren.
She was hard working and taught us all by example how to achieve our goals by thinking outside of the box. She had an extremely generous heart. Throughout the years there were many that were invited into her home for holidays and extended stays.
She loved being with family, gambling, fishing and reading. She maintained her sense of humor until the end. When one of her nurses asked her how she felt, even though she could not speak she raised her hand and rubbed her fingers together. This was one of her and Sam’s many jokes indicating that she “felt” with her fingers.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the many caregivers including Good Shepard Hospice.
A visitation is planned at Crowder Funeral Home at 851 FM 517 Rd West, Dickinson, Texas at 10:00-12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22nd with funeral service at 12:00. Also, a visitation is scheduled at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home at 848 Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches, Louisiana at 10:00-12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24th with a funeral service at 12:00. Following will be the burial at Emanuel Cemetery in Chopin, Louisiana.
