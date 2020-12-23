Frances Naomi Hutchison Williams

GALVESTON —
Loving mother, wife, teacher, and friend.
Frances Naomi walked the earth in Humility, Love, and Grace. Her Love and Light Live on in our Hearts this Christmas, and Always. If you would like to share some memories please visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/austin-tx/frances-williams-9945949
