Frances Naomi Hutchison Williams

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.