HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Florine (Slawson) Robinson passed from this life Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, in Hitchcock.
Born April 14, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas, Mrs. Robinson had been a resident of Hitchcock since 1956. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hitchcock and a Booster Club Member including Band Booster and Swingerettes Drill Team. Florine enjoyed bowling and always helped with her children's activities, including running concession stands and being a Cub Scout Den Mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos “Red” and Ettie (Croft) Slawson; husband, Norton Frank Robinson, Jr.; son-in-law, Freddy VanNess; brothers, Randalle Clint Slawson, Jerry Wayne Slawson, Charles Arthur Slawson.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Norton Robinson and wife, Patricia of Santa Fe; daughters, Norma Kay Pollard and husband, Bill of Texas City, Susan Marie VanNess of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Erin Pollard, Jessica Smith, Ryan Pollard, Reagen Pollard, Whitney Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Thomas Robinson; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Mike Selzer officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Erin Pollard, Reagen Pollard, Ryan Pollard, Matthew Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Whitney Robinson and Jessica Smith.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Florine’s name to Boy Scouts of America, Post Office Box 152079, Irving, Texas 75015-2079. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.