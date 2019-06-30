Barbo
Funeral services for Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City, TX. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Taylan
Funeral services for Marshall Taylan will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
