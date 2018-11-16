Terry Louis Mays Sr. passed away on October 5, 2018 at home in Austin Texas at the age of 56.
He was preceded in death by his mother Maggie Mays, son Terry Louis Mays Jr.; grandmother Bernice Holmes; great-great aunt Lenora Fells.
Terry is survived by his daughter Sharhonda; siblings Lenora Mays-Guy, Steve Sr., twin brother Jerry, Paula, Pamela, Lionette, Lynette, Donald and Tiffaney Mays; special niece LaShonda and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members; his extended family at the Community First Village in Austin Texas.
There will be a private service on November 20 in Austin Texas. At Terry’s request, he will be cremated.
