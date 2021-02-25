HITCHCOCK —
Mr. James Hasley, 68, passed away February 10, 2021. Mr. Hasley was born August 1, 1952 in Galveston. A memorial service for Mr. Hasley will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City. The wearing of masks is mandatory and there will be limited seating available.
