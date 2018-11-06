Adelaide Anne Phinney, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 1, 2018 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Georgetown, Texas. Adelaide was 85 years of age.
Adelaide was born on October 15, 1933 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Carl Henry Weisenfelder and Helen Elvira (Jacobs) Weisenfelder.
Adelaide was a high school graduate of St. Anthony’s High School in Beaumont, Texas. She completed a nurses training at Mary’s Hospital in Galveston Texas and was employed as a Registered Nurse with St David’s Hospital in Austin Texas for many years. She can always be fondly remembered for the love of her faith, family and her kind spirt and personality. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. Throughout the years she was passionate about family camping trips with her children and grandchildren and road trips with her sister and her friends. She loved sewing, gardening and Zilker Park Outdoor Theater Musicals in the summer. She actively volunteered at her parish, St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, on the bereavement committee and in the St Vincent De Paul Society. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She married Archie Earl Phinney on Sept 7, 1957 in Galveston Texas and he preceded her in death in 1970. She was a strong nurturing mother, who raised 4 young children on her own.
She is survived by two daughters; Susan Afflerbach and her husband David of Richland Hills Texas, Julie Phinney of Florida, two sons; Archie Phinney and his wife Annette of Georgetown Texas and Carl Phinney and his wife Agung of Cedar Park Texas, 6 grandchildren, Sara, Matthew, Brayson, Arthur, Michael, Katie and Andrew, Macan and Addie, great-grandchildren Lillah, Cadence, Caleb, Connor, Chloe, Cooper and Cassius as well as many extended family members and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at St Margaret & Mary Catholic Church, 1101 West new Hope Drive, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 with Father Luis Caceres. Immediately following the Mass a reception for family and friend will be conducted at St. Margaret & Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas.
Visitation for family and friends will take place at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Together with family and friends a Rosary Service will take place at 7:00 p.m.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Memorial Contributions in Adelaide’s name to the St Vincent DePaul Society at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories with Adelaide’s family.
