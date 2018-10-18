A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday October 20, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. The service will be officiated by Fr. Jude Ezuma & Fr. Dan Warden.
Rev. John W. Kellick, 91, passed away peacefully at St Dominic’s priest retirement home in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2018. Fr. Kellick was born June 8, 1927 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Frank & Magdalene Kellick. He joined a contemplative order at the end of World War II. He was ordained a priest in 1952. He came to the Galveston-Houston Diocese and was at St. Michael parish when he was asked to go to Galveston to be Pastor of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was there for 12 years. He returned again to Galveston in 1988 to be Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church until health problems required him to retire in 1992. Fr. Kellick was an accomplished organist and organ builder. The organ he built for St Peters now resides at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Sacred Heart Restoration Fund, 1010-35th St., Galveston, TX 77550. A reception will follow at K of C Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.