Virtual memorial service for Patrica Babbs will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 2:30pm via ZOOM under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Memorial service for J.B. Degrassa, Jr. will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Homegoing service for James Elder will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Moriah. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Jesus Gonzales will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Everett Holbrook will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 10:00am at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma in Santa Fe, TX under the direction of Hays Funeral Home.
Funeral service for John Kusnerik will held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 starting at 6:30pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Memorial service for Evitia LaVergne will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
Homegoing service for Kenneth Moore, Jr. will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 6:00pm at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX.
Graveside service for Louise Robinson will held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at the Robinson family cemetery in Gnome.
