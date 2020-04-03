5-30-1963 — 3-30-2020
Heaven welcomed a new resident Monday morning as Darrell rose up from his cancer stricken body and was escorted into Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Carolyn (Crumley) Mitchell and both sets of grandparents.
He leaves behind four children, who will cherish his memory; Clint Mitchell and wife, Kayla, Kristi Mitchell, Austin Mitchell and Sarah Mitchell; brother, Mark Mitchell and wife, Sandy; sister, Mendy Myers and husband, Matt; father, Robert Mitchell; step-mother, Kay Mitchell; three grandchildren, Clay, Carson and Katie Mitchell; nephews, Trevor Mitchell, Conner Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery; nieces, Faith Montgomery, Cathie Bear; plus many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Darrell was a kind and generous soul that will be missed by all who knew him and marveled at his profound faith in Jesus.
Darrell was a Master Mason at the John Mitchell Masonic Lodge #1401 AF & AM and enjoyed being outdoors and went hunting and fishing as often as possible.
Due to the pandemic a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
