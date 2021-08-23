HITCHCOCK — Gloria Aaron Lyons, 81 of Hitchcock Texas, went home to our Lord and Savior on August 15, 2021.
She was born in Galveston, Texas, daughter of the late Lena Mae Clanton and Jewel Thibodeaux on May 29, 1940.
On March 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Allen Lyons. To their union they welcomed two daughters who were the most important part of their lives. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Gloria survived a cerebral hemorrhage at the tender age of 12. She was told many times that she would not survive, live to the age twenty, or survive childbirth. The Lord had other plans for her. Gloria would go on to graduate from Central High School with the class of 1959.
After graduating, she worked as a caretaker for the Moody family while raising her own two children. During that time, she also attended and graduated from nursing school. She later assisted her husband in achieving his dream of building his own plumbing business, “Al’s Plumbing and Supplies.” She made sure to spend as much time as possible with her grand and great-grandchildren. She was always actively involved with them. Gloria always said that nothing was more important than family.
She loved attending her class reunions and was a member of St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church. Gloria believed every job you did needed to be done to the best of your ability. Gloria’s life exemplified her hard work ethic.
Welcoming her home is her late husband Allen, her parents, her sister Betty Thibodeaux, and her maternal grandparents who raised her, Jack and Florence Clanton.
She leaves to honor her memory her loving daughters Julie Lyons Shannon and Allene Lyons Young, her four grandchildren Michael Lyons, Sr. (Marreka), Angela Shannon, Ashley Shannon, and Charelle Johnson (James), 13 great-grandchildren, three brothers Ralph White (Joyce), Oliver White (Shirley), and Otis White (Toni), two sisters Patsy Southern and Mary Tucker, one brother in law Leroy Lyons, Goddaughter Barbara Doyle (Vernon) and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Gloria will be laid to rest with her husband on Saturday August 28, 2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery with services starting at 2pm with Pastor Louis Simpson Jr. officiating.
Please be aware that masks are required.
The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love, support, and gifts in our time of bereavement. No gesture was too small or went unnoticed and we are forever grateful to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.