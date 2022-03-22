SANTA FE — Mrs. Karen Kay Foster passed from this life Sunday morning, March 20, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born January 29, 1951, in Galveston, Mrs. Foster had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Karen was an artist and loved painting and wood carving. When she wasn’t creating beautiful art she enjoyed working in her yard, singing and music. Having a beautiful voice, she passed on a chance as a young adult to record a country album in Tennessee, to take care of her young daughters at the time. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where her and her husband would at times volunteer their services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Eugene and Marjorie Jean (Carter) Beard, Sr.; husband, William Albert “Bill” Foster, Jr. and niece, Carol Pierce.
Survivors include her daughters, Anna Ritter and husband, Michael Morris, Amy Perkins and husband, Brett Horvath; stepson, William Albert “Billy” Foster, III; brother, Jack Eugene Beard, Jr. and wife, Debbie; sister, Susan Williamson and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Steve Foster and wife, Sandy, Dave Foster and wife, Vicki; sister-in-law, Cathy Bondy; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; fur babies, Lilly, Penny and Mr. Moe.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Charlie Rollo officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.