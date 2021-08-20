Lawrence Christopher Larry Moreno, Sr.

GALVESTON — Lawrence “Larry” Moreno Sr. of Galveston Texas received his wings on August 16th 2021 at the age of 53. He was a man who lived many lifetimes in just his short time here on earth. He had a saying by his favorite rapper DMX, “Walk in my shoes, hurt your feet, then...” Well, if you know, you know. He provided for his children and gave them the most extravagant childhood one kid, let alone two could ever imagine. The best schools, the latest and greatest, lots of books, and exotic pets. He took in family and provided in times of need, that’s just the loving way he was with all of his family. His heart was big enough to embrace us all, and that he did. Later in life he grew to be more of a friend than a parent to his children, but with the sprinkle of Dad euphemisms, jokes, and never missing an opportunity to tell them how proud of them he was. He enjoyed outdoors with the apple of his eye, his grandbaby. Popo became a big kid running around and following all the rules of a game only them two understood. He enjoyed all things boxing, especially when he would have “guys night” with his son. He knew his way around a kitchen and a BBQ pit, and always wanted to feed you. He was also a self taught computer/technician expert and always had the time to fix it or walk you thru it. He was a great co-grandparent with the mother of his children and they were the best of friends. He enjoyed quality time with his girlfriend and their little girl bully pup. I say all of this to say, this man is a Legend, like some only read about. We were blessed to know him, love him and have him in our lives.
Larry is preceded in death by his Parents: Barbara and John Moreno. Brothers: Johnny Moreno and Norman Miller. He will be deeply missed by his Children: Ashley Engstrom, Lawrence Moreno Jr, and Son in Law Todd Engstrom. Grandchild: Olivia Monroe Engstrom. Sisters: Sherry Villarreal, Patsy Hernandez, Vera Torres, Belinda Canales, Josie Coleman, and Katherine Kaimar. Girlfriend: Linda Frances, and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will be Todd Engstrom, Rene Salazar Jr, Jason Canales, Gary Cagle, Jimbo Carr and Honorary Pallbearer Lawrence Moreno Jr.
Visitation will be held: Sunday August 22nd, 2021 from 5pm-8pm with Funeral Services: Monday August 23rd, 2021 at 11am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street Galveston Tx 77550. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
