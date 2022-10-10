Klint Koy Darden

TEXAS CITY, TX — Klint Koy Darden (57) of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.

Klint was born in Texas City, Texas on June 9, 1965 to Henry Horace and Tommie Fay (Walker) Darden and completed his education at Texas City High School. As a child, Klint loved playing sports with friends; one year, he was on a City Championship winning baseball team and even went on to play a bit of American Legion Baseball. Beyond sports, Klint loved listening to music, hunting, both off-shore and wade fishing, participating in many Tackle Time Fishing Tournaments over the years, and spending time on the water in general with the Texas City Dike being one of his favorite spots. More than anything though, Klint was best known for his stubbornness, sense of humor, and infectious laugh.

