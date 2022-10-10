TEXAS CITY, TX — Klint Koy Darden (57) of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Houston, Texas on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
Klint was born in Texas City, Texas on June 9, 1965 to Henry Horace and Tommie Fay (Walker) Darden and completed his education at Texas City High School. As a child, Klint loved playing sports with friends; one year, he was on a City Championship winning baseball team and even went on to play a bit of American Legion Baseball. Beyond sports, Klint loved listening to music, hunting, both off-shore and wade fishing, participating in many Tackle Time Fishing Tournaments over the years, and spending time on the water in general with the Texas City Dike being one of his favorite spots. More than anything though, Klint was best known for his stubbornness, sense of humor, and infectious laugh.
Klint is survived by his children, Kyle, Kolbi, and Kory Darden, whom he loved so deeply; brothers, Hank Darden (wife Karen) and Kim Darden; numerous nieces and nephews, including his beloved nephew, Randy Darden; aunts and many cousins; and too many friends to name.
Klint is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Horace and Tommie Fay (Walker) Darden; brothers, Ronald and Randy Darden; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Darden.
A visitation will be held at West Haven Church of Christ in Texas City, Texas on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 12-2pm, followed by a service and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to West Haven Church of Christ at 1515 29th St N, Texas City, TX 77590.
A special thanks to The Cottage House of Houston, Texas who provided him with exceptional care in his final days.
